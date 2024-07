Борусия (Дортмунд) уреди един от голмайсторите на Бундеслигата и се насочва и към френски талант

⚫️🟡 A verbal agreement in principle between Borussia Dortmund Rayan #Cherki has been reached now!



The 20 y/o can sign a long-term contract. Probably until 2029 … last details to be clarified won’t be an issue. @BVB in direct talks with @OL to find a solution. But it might… pic.twitter.com/k8e7fmNM7S