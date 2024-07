Стоян Копривленски нокаутира руснак и е шампион на K-1 World Max

#ANDNEW This is a Cinderella Story.....

Stoyan Koprivlenski is the 2024 K-1 MAX Grand Prix World Champion.

The Bulgarian comes in as a replacement for the injured Ouyang Feng and knocks out Viktor Akimov in the very first round of the final.#k1wgp #k1max #K1WorldMax… pic.twitter.com/2Bus4utTit