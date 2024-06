Тен Хаг подписва нов договор с Ман Юнайтед до дни, големи промени в щаба му

🚨🔴 Exclusive story confirmed: Man United will add Ruud van Nistelrooy and René Hake from Go Ahead Eagles to their new backroom staff.



Erik ten Hag will sign new contract in the next days, all agreed and 100% done as revealed earlier this week. ✍🏻



✅🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/6v9YC7z6dR