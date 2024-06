Никола Цолов не успя да се пребори за точки в спринта в Барселона

LAP 3 / 21



THE TRIDENT'S COLLIDE! 😱



Sami Meguetounif tries to go up the inside of Santiago Ramos into T1 but the pair make contact.



Sami is out and Ramos pits with a puncture, rejoining in 27th #F3 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/2XwfLJEzol