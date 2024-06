Паскуал си остана в Русия

Maestro Xavi Pascual stays at Zenit! The new agreement is signed for 1 year until the end of the 2024/25 season 💙🇪🇸



Xavi led the team to the Euroleague playoffs and after winning 8 trophies became the most titled coach in the Club's history!



