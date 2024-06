Съперник на Никола Цолов загуби подкрепата на Ред Бул след само 4 уикенда

NEWS | 🇵🇱 Kacper Sztuka and the Red Bull Junior Team have parted ways.



The 18-year-old joined the RBJT in november 2023 and will continue his season in F3 with MP Motorsport, without the backing of the Formula 1 team.



