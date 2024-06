Бащата и агентът на Кварацхелия поискаха негов трансфер, Наполи обаче не го пуска

🚨🇬🇪 Kvaratskhelia’s agent Jugeli: “We want to leave Napoli, but now we're all waiting for the Euro 2024”.



“With Conte, Napoli have big plans. I'm sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn't mean that… pic.twitter.com/A63RGfHw0P