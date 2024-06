Барселона си намери нов треньор

🇪🇸‼️Barcelona’s new coach for the next season will be Joan Penarroya, as @PursalsFerran told.



🎙️The official announcement will be soon.



Our friends from @palauresist confirmed it. #Barcelona #Ligaendesa #euroleague #fcbarcelona #eurobasket @FCBbasket pic.twitter.com/CH8oY8lCc1