Хулиан Алварес е голямата трансферна цел на Атлетико Мадрид

🚨 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid will do everything to sign Julián Álvarez, despite the difficulties. The club has made initial approaches, and Álvarez knows of their interest. De Paul, Molina, and Correa will try to convince him during the Copa America. @medinamarca 🇦🇷🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kFj1082xN6