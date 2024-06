Ювентус и Астън Вила преговарят за размяна на халфове

🚨 Aston Villa and Juventus are working on a player swap deal between Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz.



Villa value Luiz at €60M and he has a contract until 2026.



McKennie is valued at €30M and has one year left on his contract.



Talks are ongoing.



(Source: @DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/YPPqYPveD9