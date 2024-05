Лаутаро за новия договор, разликата в играта си, Лукаку, Тюрам, ШЛ, дузпите, Индзаги и Тареми

⚫️🔵🇦🇷 Lautaro Martínez: “We are close to the agreement with Inter over new long term deal”.



“It’s just about few details, I wanted to get it done by the end of this week but it could also be delayed”.



“I don’t know what’s gonna happen but there are no problems”, told Gazzetta. pic.twitter.com/77AgXZyCZp