Борусия (Дортмунд) е на крачка от трансфер на еквадорски тийнейджър

🚨🇪🇨 Borussia Dortmund has finalised the signing of 16-year-old Ecuadorian player Justin Lerma! When the player turns 18, he will play for Borussia Dortmund. The transfer will be officially announced in the coming weeks.



