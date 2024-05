Дешан потвърди за предстоящия трансфер на Жиру и разкри дали това ще му коства мястото във Франция

🟡⚫️🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps confirms that Olivier Giroud will play in MLS next season: “He wants to continue his career but with fewer expectations than in Europe but that doesn't change my choices in the short-term”.



Deal valid until Dec 2025, signed and sealed with LAFC. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/16rx6bq6Bf