Дончич превъзмогна проблемите и изведе Далас към ключова победа над Клипърс

Luka Doncic recorded the 20th game of his career with 30 or more points in the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel, becoming the 5th player in NBA history with at least 20 such games at age 25 or younger, joining:



LeBron James (35)

Kevin Durant (33)

Kobe Bryant (32)

Jayson… pic.twitter.com/uSk2y7AEoF