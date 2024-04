Какво притеснява Нюи в Ред Бул?

Fun Fact :

Adrian Newey has won Constructor titles with all Engine manufacturer on the grid except One that is - Ferrari



Newey's 12 Constructor wins -

Renault - 9 times

Mercedes - 1 times

RBPTxHonda - 1 time

RBPT - 1 time #F1 #MiamiGP #Newey