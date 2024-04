За кой ли път Байер (Леверкузен) се спаси от загуба в самия край и продължава изумителната си серия

🔴⚫️🤯 Unbelievable by Bayer Leverkusen score AGAIN on final minute 96 and their unbeaten run is still alive.



They were losing 1-2 to Stuttgart but Xabi Alonso’s team has been able to score again in extra time.



Incredible… and 4️⃣6️⃣ games unbeaten for Leverkusen now. pic.twitter.com/ZOQNlfGyvs