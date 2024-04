Лопетеги избра Милан пред Уест Хам, преговорите напредват

🚨🔴⚫️ AC Milan are advancing in talks with Julen Lopetegui as new head coach to replace Pioli.



Lopetegui’s giving priority to AC Milan over West Ham and more European clubs; positive talks took place about the project.



Further steps yet to be discussed soon.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/ayDk9M5dkP