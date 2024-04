Индзаги вече има повече трофеи от Моуриньо начело на Интер

Simone Inzaghi has won a league title for the first time in his managerial career. 🏆



He's now won every top-flight trophy in Italian football as both a player and a manager:



Player

◉ 1x Serie A

◉ 3x Coppa Italia

◉ 1x Supercoppa Italiana



Manager

◉ 1x Serie A

◉ 3x Coppa