Глобиха Барселона заради поведението на феновете

🚨 Barcelona have been fined €32,000 following the behaviour of their supporters at the Parc des Princes:



▫️ Smoke bombs and fireworks [€2,000 fine]

▫️ Degradations [€5,000]

▫️ Racist incidents in the parking lot [€25,000]



