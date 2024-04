Лас Вегас успя да стигне до плейофите в НХЛ

The @penguins moved into the last Wild Card spot in the East last night, while the @NHLJets and @Avalanche swapped spaces in the West. 🔁



Don't miss the #StanleyCup Playoffs on @espn and @NHL_On_TNT, beginning on April 20th!



Bracket Challenge presented by @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/z4J0JEtARv