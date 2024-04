Медведев, Рууд и Циципас вече са в третия кръг в Монте Карло

Medvedev d. Gael Monfils 6-2 6-4 in Monte Carlo



Daniil was down 1-4 in the 2nd set, but won the next 5 games



He’s had a rocky relationship with clay



From hating it to winning a Masters title on clay last year



✅19-4 in 2024



Let’s see where this love story takes us in 2024 🐙 pic.twitter.com/hLHSCiCbi9