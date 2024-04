Либърти Медия успокоява феновете на MotoGP

2:01.892 ⏱️@PeccoBagnaia's blistering qualifying lap earned him pole position at COTA in 2023! 💥



Guess this year's pole lap time ➡️ https://t.co/wTeh4mR1qg and win amazing prices with @TISSOT 🎁#MotoGPPredictor | #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WFwdLnEbaa