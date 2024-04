Етиопци триумфираха в маратона на Париж

Mestawut Fikir from Ethiopia takes the women’s title at the @parismarathon with a time of 2:20:45🏆



Enat Tirusew finished in second place with a time of 02:20:48, followed behind Vivian Cheruiyot in 02:21:47 🔥



This was not only her @parismarathon debut but it was her first… pic.twitter.com/GXJdYU8QbM