Григор Димитров пред Sportal.bg: Доволен съм от целия турнир, беше ми цел да подобря представянето си в Маями

TOP 10 AGAIN❗



The new rankings are out and it's official: 🇧🇬 @GrigorDimitrov is back in the Top 10 for the first time since 2018, rising from #12 to #9 after reaching the Miami final. 💪👏



And with that, the ONE-HANDED BACKHAND is back in the Top 10 too after a 6-week absence: