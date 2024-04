Болоня вече диша във врата на Юве след страхотни голове срещу последния

10 - Riccardo #Orsolini, 10 goals in 23/24 and 11 in 22/23, is the 3rd Italian player to score 10+ goals in at least 2 seasons for Bologna in #SerieA in the 3 points for a win era (since 1994 /95), after Marco Di Vaio and Giuseppe Signori (both 4). Magic.#BolognaSalernitana pic.twitter.com/VkO4OmZYpZ