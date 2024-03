Никола Йокич изведе Денвър до победа над Минесота

Joker and Ant battled all night with the #2 spot in the West at stake, with the Nuggets coming out on top in a thriller 🃏🐜



Jokic: 35 PTS, 16 REB, 3 3PM,

Edwards: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 3 3PM, pic.twitter.com/Sa7cVwZyUJ