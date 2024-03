Анчелоти похвали Диас за решението му да играе за Мароко

🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Brahim Díaz has picked 🇲🇦 over 🇪🇸 and accepted their invitation for the upcoming international break, @FabrizioRomano reports 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZmPR7lPGMs