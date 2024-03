Мбапе съди дюнерджийница заради сандвич с неговото име

🚨🍔 | BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe's lawyer (Delphine Verheyden) and mother (Fayza Lamari) have sent a Formal Notice to French Influencer Mohamed Henni.



He used Mbappe's name in the description of one of his Kebab menu, which is considered as illegal.



Mohamed Henni has 8 days to… pic.twitter.com/vKsocVx1ME