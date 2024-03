Мач от френската трета дивизия засенчи дерби в Саудитска Арабия

In January, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1.



On 1 March, 5,000 people watched Al-Hilal v Al-Ittihad on Canal+.



Last night, SIX TIMES as many tuned in to watch Rouen v Sochaux in France's third tier in same time slot on same channel. (L'Eq) pic.twitter.com/wjdZVB1Ute