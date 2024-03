Холанд: Никога не знаеш какво ще се случи утре, но днес аз съм щастлив в Ман Сити

🇦🇷 “You scored lot of goals and Messi won the most important individual awards, does he have to retire in order for you to win that?”.



🇳🇴 Erling Haaland: “Good question! I don’t know. He’s won the World Cup…”.



“Messi is the 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝, I think”. pic.twitter.com/WOrmBaWfPM