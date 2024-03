Аугсбург се разправи с последния Дармщат само за едно полувреме за исторически разгром

29 – FC Augsburg went 5-0 ahead against SV Darmstadt 98 in the 29th minute, the third-fastest 5-0 lead in Bundesliga history; previously only Freiburg in 2021 vs Gladbach and Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1984 vs Braunschweig had done so in fewer minutes (25th). Lightning. #SVDFCA pic.twitter.com/w2Vk3OPYDT