Борусия (Дортмунд) си върна самочувствието след успех в Берлин

19 - Niclas Füllkrug has collcected 19 direct goal involvements in his first 22 BL matches for Dortmund (11 goals, 8 assists) - since det. data collection only Haaland has collected more direct goal involvements in his first 22 BL games for BVB (27, Reus also 19). Footsteps. pic.twitter.com/WJXsU3z8Az