Лара Гут-Бехрами спечели първия супергигантски слалом в Квитфиел

🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami clinches the Super G in Kvitfjell! Her 3rd Super G victory this season, 8th in total, and her 45th World Cup win overall. Cornelia Huetter 🇦🇹 secures second place, with Mirjam Puchner 🇦🇹 finishing third! 🎿#fisalpine #ski #wintersport pic.twitter.com/ek6ni6COUx