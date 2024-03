Алекс де Минор и Каспер Рууд ще спорят за титлата в Акапулко

DID YOU KNOW❓



By reaching the final of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, 🇳🇴 Casper Ruud has now made *at least* one final at EVERY LEVEL of tour-level event—ATP 250, ATP 500, ATP Masters 1000, ATP Finals and Grand Slam. 💥



It's the milestone *20th* tour-level final of his career: