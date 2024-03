Постекоглу с неприятна новина за Ричарлисон

Big Ange Postecoglou provides a Tottenham injury update:



❌ Richarlison - out for 2-3 weeks

❌ Sessegnon - operation (long-term)

❌ Porro - probably another week away

