Ливърпул отчете финансови загуби за миналия сезон

#LFC's latest set of accounts for 22/23 season show pre-tax loss of £9m. Overall revenue unchanged at £594m.

⬆️ Commercial up £25m to £272m.

⬇️ Media down £19m to £242m

⬇️ Match day fell £7m to £80m

⬆️ Wage bill up from £366m to £373m.

Analysis......https://t.co/h5pz3GYHCc