Гасли с мрачна прогноза за Алпин

The #Bahraintesting comes to an end. It’s a #Ferrari driver who was quickest overall, with @Carlossainz55 heading the field with the time he set yesterday. Over the whole three days, the total distance covered by all the drivers was 19,954.044 km 😯 #F1Testing #Formula1 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/y8Z4sfLkdD