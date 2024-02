Отборите от ЛЕ наложиха доминация над съперниците си от ШЛ и ЛК

🚨 Out of 32 clubs that entered Europa League group stage, 21 clubs secured Round of 16!



Europa League knockouts:



✅ 6/8 UEL runners-up to R16

❌ 6/8 UCL 3rd placed eliminated



Europa Conference League knockouts:



✅ 7/8 UEL 3rd placed to R16

❌ 7/8 UECL runners-up eliminated pic.twitter.com/ZulkjghzZ7