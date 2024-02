Два рекорда в Шампионската лига в сряда

21st February 2024



◉ Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player in a UCL knockout game (16 years & 223 days old)



◉ Pepe becomes the oldest outfield starter in a UCL knockout game (40 years & 360 days old)



Yamal was born two years after Pepe played his first UCL KO match. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/9Psehwdbwd