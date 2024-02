☁️9⃣Cloud9 becomes the first team from PGL CS2 RMR EU 2 to secure their spot at the Copenhagen Major 🇩🇰, following a thrilling duel with Vitality!



Congratulations! 🎉



↕️ Vitality now moves into the 2W-1L bracket. #PGLRMR pic.twitter.com/AnS6SLbLCt