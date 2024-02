Алекс де Минор застава на пътя на Григор към финала в Ротердам

Demon does it again! 😈



Just like last year, @alexdeminaur takes out Rublev at the #abnamroopen: 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3.



The 🇦🇺 advances to the semis in Rotterdam for the first time, after 2️⃣ quarterfinal appearances. 💪 pic.twitter.com/SoiR1sFqBP