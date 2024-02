Синът на Фернандо Редондо ще заиграе с Меси в Интер Маями

🚨👚 Federico Redondo to Inter Miami, here we go! Deal sealed with Argentinos Juniors after verbal agreement last week as it’s all done for €8m package.



There will be also 15% sell on clause as per @clmerlo.



Redondo will play next to Leo Messi. 🇦🇷



Deal set to be signed soon. pic.twitter.com/cg7hqmdfWI