Български национал счупи рекорд в Евролигата и записа четвъртия трипъл-дабъл в историята на турнира

𝗔 𝗠𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 for Codi Miller McIntyre and @Baskonia 👇



The assist to become the first player to EVER get 20 assists in a EuroLeague game✨#MotorolaMagicMoment I #HelloMoto pic.twitter.com/pwXQDcFY9W