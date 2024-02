Бензема напуснал тренировката на Ал-Итихад след нов конфликт с треньора

🚨 Karim Benzema walked out of Monday's training session at Al-Ittihad early, after refusing to comply with Marcelo Gallardo's orders, who asked him to go and train alone. 🥶🇸🇦



The Frenchman won't be called up to face Al-Taï today.



(Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/ZhuDuvlTlE