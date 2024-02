Ла Лига реагира на инцидента между Белингам и Грийнууд

🚨 JUST IN: La Liga has filed complaint against Getafe fans for these chants:



🗣️ “P*t* Real Madrid”

🗣️ “Ceballos is a r*dneck”

🗣️ “Ceballos, g*psy”

🗣️ “Vinicius m*nkey.”@COPE #rmalive pic.twitter.com/EV4ekcB5pY