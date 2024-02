Ямаха представи Куартараро, Ринс и техните мотори

Yamaha 2024: Quartararo, Masuda, Jarvis, Sumi, Meregalli, Bartolini (from Ducati) & Rins. Jarvis: "It's up to us to make good use of the concessions & make progress." 2024 is the 25th anniversary of Yamaha Motor Racing - in 1999 the factory took the team back inhouse from Rainey pic.twitter.com/9Euznk5Gu6