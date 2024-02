В Борусия (Дортмунд) доволни от зимната селекция

Dortmund first team in and out of the January Transfer Window:



In:

Jadon Sancho (loan: €4m fee + wages)

Ian Maatsen (loan: €3m fee)

Total; €7m



Out:

Gio Reyna (loan: €1m fee + wages)

Hendry Blank (€7m fee + buy back option)

Julian Rijkhoff (€2.5m fee + sell on)

Total:… pic.twitter.com/1bfHJPpSkK