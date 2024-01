Нотингам Форест е на път да финализира два трансфера

🚨🌳 Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Agreement sealed with Borussia Dortmund on loan deal.#NFFC to cover Reyna’s salary until June.



Nuno was pushing to sign him and deal now in place also with his agent Jorge Mendes.



Medical tests also booked. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PPnMgvX3Hf