Атлетико Мадрид отмъква трансферна цел на Лудогорец

🔴⚪️ Ivo Grbić leaves Atlético Madrid to join Sheffield United on permanent deal for €2.5m fee.



🇷🇴 Horatiu Moldovan will replace Grbić as Atléti will sign the Romanian GK from Rapid Bucarest — release clause triggered for €800k.



Moldovan will sign until June 2028.