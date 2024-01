Гол в последните секунди зарадва Бахрейн срещу Малайзия

⏰ FT | 🇧🇭 Bahrain 1️⃣ -0️⃣ Malaysia 🇲🇾



A late late heartbreak for Malaysia as Bahrain snatch a last-gasp win through Ali Madan!#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #BHRvMAS pic.twitter.com/bIdpOPUk3x